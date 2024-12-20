Vorteilswelt
Crash in the rankings

World Darts Championship: Sensational exit for former world champion

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 07:35

Michael Smith certainly imagined things differently. The 2023 World Champion has to pack his bags early at this year's World Darts Championship. In a highly dramatic match, Smith lost 2:3 in sets to world number 51 Kevin Doets from the Netherlands in extra time.

0 Kommentare

"It's absolute madness. This will be the best Christmas of my life," said a jubilant Doets after the biggest win of his career, looking ahead to the holiday break. After Christmas, it's all about reaching the round of 16 for him. "This win will give me a lot of confidence." In his next match, either against Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski, Richard Veenstra from the Netherlands or Alexis Toylo from the Philippines, Doets is no longer an outsider.

Fall in the rankings
For the defeated Smith, the defeat is a complete disaster. Having started the tournament in second place in the world rankings, the "Bully Boy" will at best be ranked 15th after the World Championship, but probably even lower. The reason for this is the calculation of the darts world rankings. The prize money from the last two years counts towards the ranking. As Smith won the World Championship two years ago and collected 500,000 pounds (approx. 600,000 euros), but has to make do with just 15,000 pounds (18,000 euros) this time, he loses almost all of his World Championship prize money in the rankings. Such a loss of prize money has only happened once before in the history of darts, when Peter Wright also lost his opening match at the last World Championship.

Austria's only representative Mensur Suljovic also lost his first round match against Canadian Matt Campbell 2:3.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
