World Darts Championship: Sensational exit for former world champion

Fall in the rankings

For the defeated Smith, the defeat is a complete disaster. Having started the tournament in second place in the world rankings, the "Bully Boy" will at best be ranked 15th after the World Championship, but probably even lower. The reason for this is the calculation of the darts world rankings. The prize money from the last two years counts towards the ranking. As Smith won the World Championship two years ago and collected 500,000 pounds (approx. 600,000 euros), but has to make do with just 15,000 pounds (18,000 euros) this time, he loses almost all of his World Championship prize money in the rankings. Such a loss of prize money has only happened once before in the history of darts, when Peter Wright also lost his opening match at the last World Championship.