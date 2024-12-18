Now it's final
Red Bull has decided: Sergio Perez has to go!
Sergio Perez has lost his cockpit at Red Bull Racing. The Austrian-British Formula 1 team of world champion Max Verstappen announced the decision on Wednesday.
The Mexican, whose contract would have run until 2026, has to vacate his seat after poor performances in the past world championship season. His successor will be announced "in due course", the racing team announced. Liam Lawson is the first candidate to succeed Perez.
"Incredibly grateful"
"I am incredibly grateful for the past four years," said 34-year-old Perez. "Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I will always cherish the successes we have achieved together." Perez was team-mate to four-time champion Verstappen for four years and finished runner-up in the world championship last year. "We have broken records, achieved remarkable milestones," emphasized Perez, who wished Red Bull Racing all the best for the future. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thanked Perez and praised him as an "exceptional team player".
Perez clearly weaker than Verstappen
Perez has won five of his six Grand Prix victories for Red Bull. Verstappen has won 53 of his 63 victories during this time. Red Bull's decision no longer came as a surprise. Although Perez had extended his contract by two years at the beginning of June, nobody could be satisfied with the 34-year-old's performance in the past season. Perez finished eighth in the final championship standings, with 152 points, which was only slightly more than a third of his team-mate's tally.
Perez had made a promising start to the season with three second places in the first four Grands Prix. However, his misery ultimately culminated in Red Bull losing out to McLaren and Ferrari in the race for the constructors' title.
Successor on the horizon
There is no place for the soon-to-be 35-year-old Perez as a regular driver in Formula 1, at least in the coming season, and it is highly doubtful that he will ever return to motorsport's premier class. Lawson is in pole position to succeed Verstappen.
The 22-year-old New Zealander has contested the last six Grand Prix weekends this year with sister team Racing Bulls in place of Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who has been released. French Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar (20), who finished second overall in Formula 2 last season, can also still speculate on the cockpit next to Verstappen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.