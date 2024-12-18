Red Bull has decided: Sergio Perez has to go!

Perez clearly weaker than Verstappen

Perez has won five of his six Grand Prix victories for Red Bull. Verstappen has won 53 of his 63 victories during this time. Red Bull's decision no longer came as a surprise. Although Perez had extended his contract by two years at the beginning of June, nobody could be satisfied with the 34-year-old's performance in the past season. Perez finished eighth in the final championship standings, with 152 points, which was only slightly more than a third of his team-mate's tally.