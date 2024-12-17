“Bad luck at the end can change quickly!”

On Sunday, the Canadian power center Marcus Vela shook the Liebenau bunker with three goals in the penalty thriller against the KAC - the 27-year-old from Burnaby/British Columbia will have to show similar great form today (19:15) in Innsbruck. The 99ers will have to play without their injured top scorer Lukas Haudum. Others will have to provide points in the so-called "compulsory exercise" - players like Vela, the "man for special occasions", who is sometimes rustic, but also scores important points: ten goals and four assists so far.