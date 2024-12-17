99ers matchwinner
“Bad luck at the end can change quickly!”
The 4:3 penalty win against the KAC gave match winner Marcus Vela mountains. In the hot battle for the top six, however, the next success must come on Wednesday (19:15) in Innsbruck.
On Sunday, the Canadian power center Marcus Vela shook the Liebenau bunker with three goals in the penalty thriller against the KAC - the 27-year-old from Burnaby/British Columbia will have to show similar great form today (19:15) in Innsbruck. The 99ers will have to play without their injured top scorer Lukas Haudum. Others will have to provide points in the so-called "compulsory exercise" - players like Vela, the "man for special occasions", who is sometimes rustic, but also scores important points: ten goals and four assists so far.
"Of course it was important that we kept the KAC at bay," said the addition from Banska Bystrica (where he played together with Frank Hora last season), breathing a sigh of relief, "we did a great job as a team. A win in one of those explosive games that make people so crazy is all the better."
The goals scored against the KAC also shed some light on the team's lack of chances: "So far, we've been a bit unlucky in terms of scoring, but that can change quickly."
The Lange cracks are certainly not taking the injury-plagued Innsbruck team lightly: "First comes the work, then the talent," says coach Lange, demanding total commitment - although Vela reassures him: "We're hungry for success!"
Marcus may live alone in Graz, but loneliness is not an issue at Christmas: "I live in the same apartment complex as my teammates, so there's always something going on. I also like going into town for a coffee, nothing too crazy. But only when it's not too cold." Canadian ice hockey players also love the warmth.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
