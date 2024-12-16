Audit office criticizes Tabakfabrik supervisory board

Far too few members present for resolutions

It was not until 2019 that the inspection office had cause for complaint again. At that time, it criticized the fact that individual members of the Supervisory Board only sporadically complied with the obligation to attend the four meetings per year. A criticism that has apparently remained ineffective to this day, as a recent 46-page audit report shows. At this year's October meeting of the Tabakfabrik Supervisory Board, for example, so few members were present that no resolutions could be passed. And yet the election of a new Supervisory Board Chairman after Klaus Luger would have been on the agenda. The resolutions had to be postponed and the company had to manage without a chairman for more than a quarter of a year.