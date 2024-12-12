Vorteilswelt
Rapids' Lukas Grgic:

“That’s why I’m at Rapid – there’s no limit”

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 07:30

Rapid want to take their second match point at Omonia in the last 16 of the Conference League today. The tanks are full - out of the comfort zone.

0 Kommentare

"We missed the first match point. Nobody is satisfied with the top 24, the play-off, that's too much comfort zone for me. We want to be in the top 8." Usual clear words from Rapids midfield engine Lukas Grgic.

The 1:1 draw against Shamrock Rovers, the first loss of points, was upsetting, but not a deal-breaker - if Rapid can punch their ticket to the last 16 of the Conference League with a win today. 13 points would be enough.

It is the second match point, the final duel at home with FC Copenhagen in a week's time should be a party, but not a final

With Omonia, the green and whites await again, once more with the cloverleaf in their crest. No matter for Grgic: "Any opponent can be dangerous. But in terms of quality, no one has ever been better than us, and when they have, we've been cracked in terms of energy level." It's Rapid's 30th game of the season - but Grgic is pushing: "Every player will go over it, the tanks will be full. I know which club I'm playing for. Rapid has already made history in Europe. We have a responsibility."

900 fans make the trip to the Mediterranean island - that is also a signal. And it brings a grin to Serge Philipp Raux-Yao, who has yet to miss a single game in the league and conference league: "I came for games like this, for the European Cup. That's why I'm at Rapid - there's no limit for us. We also want to play against the really big teams."

Cypriots without risk
That would be Chelsea, Fiorentina or Betis Sevilla - in the knockout phase. "We have to do our job for that," said the defensive boss. "We've watched videos, we know Omonia, we'll find solutions."

That will be necessary, as coach Robert Klauß expects the Cypriots to "play it safe and not take any risks. We don't look at the table, we play to win." That would be Rapids' first European round of 16 since 1995/96!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

