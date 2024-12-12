“That’s why I’m at Rapid – there’s no limit”

With Omonia, the green and whites await again, once more with the cloverleaf in their crest. No matter for Grgic: "Any opponent can be dangerous. But in terms of quality, no one has ever been better than us, and when they have, we've been cracked in terms of energy level." It's Rapid's 30th game of the season - but Grgic is pushing: "Every player will go over it, the tanks will be full. I know which club I'm playing for. Rapid has already made history in Europe. We have a responsibility."