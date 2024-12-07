Notre Dame ceremony
Paris: Guests of honor arrive, worries about storms
In a few hours, one of the most famous Parisian landmarks, Notre-Dame Cathedral, will be reopened. The guests of honor and religious dignitaries have already taken their seats in the cathedral, but the onlookers in front of it are looking anxiously at the sky ...
The weather service Météo-France has announced thunderstorms and heavy gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometers per hour for Saturday evening. The opening ceremony was therefore moved inside the church at short notice.
3000 invited guests and many celebrities
3000 guests have been invited, including 35 heads of state and government as well as numerous celebrities from show business, business and society. The richest man in the world, Bernard Arnault, has already taken his seat in the cathedral with his family. The head of the luxury group LVMH, which includes Louis Vuitton, the champagne manufacturer Moët & Chandon and the beer brand Guinness, reportedly donated around 200 million euros for the renovation of the cathedral.
The opening of Notre-Dame is scheduled to take place at around 7 pm. After a film in honor of the firefighters and craftsmen, President Emmanuel Macron wanted to give a speech. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich was then to open the doors of the cathedral according to the Catholic rite by knocking on them three times with his crosier and then being the first to enter. The guests were then supposed to enter, but this was canceled due to the storm warning.
Enormous security precautions
The security precautions around Notre-Dame are enormous. Access to the surrounding streets and squares has been closed - anyone who wants to watch the opening ceremony has to pass through security checks. Police and military are patrolling around the cathedral, the fear of attacks in terror-stricken France is great.
Inside, the Archbishop will first consecrate the organ and sing the traditional hymns Magnificat and Te Deum. After the end of the service, there will be a cultural program featuring the Chinese star pianist Lang Lang, among others. The classical concert, which will also feature French-Swiss tenor Benjamin Bernheim and star cellists Yo-Yo Ma and Gautier Capuçon, was recorded a few days ago and will be shown as part of the opening ceremony on Saturday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.