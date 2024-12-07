Paris: Guests of honor arrive, worries about storms

The opening of Notre-Dame is scheduled to take place at around 7 pm. After a film in honor of the firefighters and craftsmen, President Emmanuel Macron wanted to give a speech. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich was then to open the doors of the cathedral according to the Catholic rite by knocking on them three times with his crosier and then being the first to enter. The guests were then supposed to enter, but this was canceled due to the storm warning.