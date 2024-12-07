Graz starts the new year spectacularly again

Once again this year, the Styrian capital will be the stage for an incomparable New Year's Eve spectacle. Against the historic backdrop of Graz City Hall, visitors can expect a magical evening full of fascinating effects. "The sky above the main square will be transformed into a magical production of water, fire, lasers and light. We will whisk the audience away into a world of colors and emotions," promises Alexandra Lientscher from organizer Ivents.