New Year's Eve show

Graz starts the new year spectacularly again

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 05:59

Ring in the New Year with a very special firework display! Once again this year, the New Year's Eve spectacle on December 31 will attract visitors to Graz with a unique show.

Once again this year, the Styrian capital will be the stage for an incomparable New Year's Eve spectacle. Against the historic backdrop of Graz City Hall, visitors can expect a magical evening full of fascinating effects. "The sky above the main square will be transformed into a magical production of water, fire, lasers and light. We will whisk the audience away into a world of colors and emotions," promises Alexandra Lientscher from organizer Ivents.

Five shows with three different themes
A total of five breathtaking shows with three different themes are on the program on New Year's Eve: for all those who long for pure magic, for example, there are two epic "Beautiful Life" shows that are guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

Bombastic show with water, fire, lasers and light (Bild: Erwin Scheriau)
Bombastic show with water, fire, lasers and light
(Bild: Erwin Scheriau)

Another special highlight is the show "90s reloaded", which can also be seen twice: "We want to offer a passionate journey into the legendary decade of the 90s and create an incomparable nostalgic experience for young and old," says Lientscher.

"Unforgettable atmosphere"
The first show kicks off at 5.30 p.m., with the bombastic "New Year's Eve Show" at midnight, featuring waltzes, live acts and exuberant beats. "We want to create an unforgettable atmosphere for the audience to ring in the new year in style," says Lientscher.

All of this can be experienced in Graz with free admission - so it pays to spend the turn of the year in the Styrian capital. You can find all the information here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

