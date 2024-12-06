Gregory Porter’s pre-Christmas high mass

Whether he is talking about the family's Christmas cooking and eating rituals, singing the endless loop of "I remember" that resonates with the audience for a long time to come, dressing up Christmas melancholy in gospel garb or turning Jahmal Nichols' rocking double bass solo - including the "Smoke on the Water" motif - into a puristically dense duet with Porter's short quotes from "My Girl" and "My Papa was a Rolling Stone". Time for feelings, time to get involved and time for diversity: in the spirit of Porter's musical plea against "musical genocide".