Delivery van stolen

Chef gets 2500 pies back – without a happy ending

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 17:17

A British celebrity chef has had a van containing 2500 meat pies worth around 30,000 euros stolen. He called on the thieves to return the food. After several days, the police finally found the vehicle, but it didn't end well for the pies.

Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks had his van stolen from his premises in Melmerby, near Ripon, last weekend. The pies stored there were supposed to be sold at a Christmas market in York.

Appeal on Instagram
In a video on Instagram, Banks called on the criminals to at least return the food. "I know you're criminals, but maybe just do something nice because it's Christmas and maybe we can feed a few thousand people with the pies you stole. Do the right thing," Banks appealed. 

Van completely wrecked
On Wednesday, police said the van had been found abandoned and with false license plates. In an Instagram post, Banks, whose restaurants include the Michelin-starred Black Swan in Oldstead, said: "The van has been found - and the pies." Once forensics have been completed, however, the car can only be scrapped, he added.

Pies no longer edible
"If you look at the van, it's almost certainly a total loss, it's pretty badly damaged," Banks said. And the hope that at least the pies would still be edible did not materialize. "Unfortunately, they were in the back and all the pies are pretty damaged too. To be honest, the whole thing is a total loss, which is a real shame. It's just so much waste and just garbage."

Banks thanked the public and other business owners for their support after the car was found, including lending him vans and helping out with pies.

The star chef had opened "Tommy's Pie Shop" at the York Christmas market this year. Despite the theft, the team managed to keep the pie store open. The police are investigating and are asking the public for help.

