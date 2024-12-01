Schönborn: Islam must change in Austria

Islamic concept "no longer acceptable"

"The Islamic concept of identity, state and religion is no longer acceptable to us in this form," emphasized Schönborn. Muslims in Austria must acknowledge that they are first and foremost citizens of this country and that they can freely practice their religion here - "but also with respect for other religions". The Catholic Church had also first had to learn this in history. After all, the relative distinction between religion and politics is also linked to civil liberties such as freedom of religion, conscience and assembly.