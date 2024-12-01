Cardinal warns
Schönborn: Islam must change in Austria
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, who will leave office as Archbishop of Vienna around his 80th birthday at the end of January, is in favor of "building bridges without naivety" with regard to Islam and called for more objectivity and less emotion on the subject of migration on Sunday's ORF "Pressestunde".
At the same time, it must be made clear to immigrants that they must adhere to the basic values of democracy and commit to Austria.
Islamic concept "no longer acceptable"
"The Islamic concept of identity, state and religion is no longer acceptable to us in this form," emphasized Schönborn. Muslims in Austria must acknowledge that they are first and foremost citizens of this country and that they can freely practice their religion here - "but also with respect for other religions". The Catholic Church had also first had to learn this in history. After all, the relative distinction between religion and politics is also linked to civil liberties such as freedom of religion, conscience and assembly.
Austria needs immigration due to the demographic situation, Schönborn made clear. Care for the elderly, such as 24-hour care, would otherwise not be possible. This issue must be kept separate from the issue of refugees. At the same time, he called for these people to be treated as well as one would like to be treated in their situation.
Priesthood for women remains an issue
In Schönborn's view, the question of whether women should be able to enter the priesthood will remain on the table even after the recently concluded World Synod. In any case, there are already many women in leading positions in the church. He also has no problem with congregations being led by women. However, the office of pastor is linked to the priesthood, which, according to 2000 years of tradition, is only exercised by men.
Meanwhile, according to Kathpress, Catholic Action Austria (KAÖ) spoke out in a press release on Sunday in favor of binding co-determination rights at church leadership level. Mandatory consultation, transparency and accountability - as demanded by the World Synod - should also be applied in the case of the appointment of a bishop, as is currently the case in the Archdiocese of Vienna, demanded KAÖ Vice President Katharina Renner. She also criticized the insufficiently developed co-determination rights of parish councils.
