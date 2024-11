Post AG builds new distribution center in Röthis

In 2022, a devastating fire completely destroyed the Post AG distribution center in Koblach. This is now to be replaced by a new building in the Röthis industrial estate. Although the approval process has not yet been completed, if everything goes according to plan, the new building should be ready by the end of 2025. Parcels and letters for around 100,000 customers will then be sorted and prepared for onward distribution in Vorarlberg's largest distribution center, which will cover an area of 2,400 square meters. More than 70 employees will be working in Röthis in future.