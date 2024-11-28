Lack of resources
Counter-terrorism unit only has a two-room office in Vienna
The terrorist teenager who was arrested for the second time at the beginning of November for IS propaganda was able to radicalize again due to negligent authorities and miserable cooperation. The reason for this was a lack of resources. The DERAD organization reveals the gaps in Austria's deradicalization concept.
People who are imprisoned for terrorist activities do not usually remain in custody permanently. Great hopes are pinned on deradicalization measures, some of which are already taken during imprisonment in order to reintegrate those affected into society. In the case of the "terror teen" - reported by krone.at - the DERAD organization describes massive problems in its work: money is lacking everywhere, the relationship with the judiciary and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is difficult, reported signs of renewed radicalization are completely ignored.
No consequences after IS symbols found
The events surrounding 18-year-old Ali K. clearly show the chronology of failures. He has been in custody for three weeks on suspicion of spreading IS propaganda - for the second time. He had also planned an attack at Vienna Central Station last year, for which he ultimately lost his courage.
There were already signs of renewed radicalization during his previous detention, as confirmed by the Ministry of Justice (BMJ) to krone.at when IS symbols were found in his cell during his detention. The BMJ even made a standard report to the public prosecutor's office and a report to the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence. Consequences? There were none for the 18-year-old Ali K..
We documented and reported his radicalism and meetings with other extremists. We didn't understand why he was released again.
DERAD, Organisation für Extremiusmusprävention
When asked by krone.at in mid-November, DERAD explained that they "did not understand why Ali K. was at large again". Seven meetings were held with the young man between the beginning of July and the end of September. There had also been a court case conference on Ali K.'s release to the residential community for resocialization. Despite the report of Ali K.'s renewed radicalization, he was released to the WOBES residential community for resocialization.
DERAD complains about insecure financial situation
Not only is the relationship with the judiciary and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution difficult, the financial situation is also very uncertain, as a DERAD board member explains. Despite announcements to this effect, there is no long-term contract, and he no longer expects one: "I think it will drag on and get worse and worse".
This is because all services provided by DERAD are billed on a fee basis. In addition to providing support for people who are in prison or detention for membership of a terrorist organization - such as 18-year-old Ali K. - this also includes voluntary services, such as when teachers or parents contact the association. There is also no basic funding. In Vienna, a two-room office is paid for by the Ministry of Justice; in the federal states, the association relies on the help of other, related organizations to avoid having to hold client meetings in a coffee house.
The Ministry of Justice states that around 80 percent of DERAD's services are provided in prison, while 20 percent relate to services and discussions during the probationary period after conditional release. And further: "With regard to the general purchase of external deradicalization services, insofar as these are required via the service portfolio of the prison's internal specialist services, a tender for the services is being prepared via Bundesbeschaffung GmbH in order to ensure long-term financing and quality standards." In other words: DERAD can probably hope for long-term financial support for a long time.
I think it will drag on and get worse and worse.
DERAD-Vorstandsmitglied bezüglich eines langfristigen Vertrags mit den Behörden
According to DERAD, what is actually paid depends on the respective prison or judge. In some prisons, only the time spent talking to the client is counted as working time, not the journey or preparation. Some judges would also not accept the "aftercare" provided by DERAD. This is because the employees would then carry out units on a voluntary basis.
No cooperation with DSN
From the deradicalization association's point of view, the relationship with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution could also be better. While officials from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution used to regularly take part in DERAD seminars, there is no longer any such cooperation with the new DSN. The Ministry of the Interior confirms that "DERAD is only represented in the BNED (Federal Network for the Prevention of Extremism and Deradicalization) and is otherwise only involved at the request of the judicial authorities". What works well, however, is the cooperation with the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism in Vienna.
DERAD only became aware of his renewed radical ideas because "the client now seems to have greater trust in DERAD", the association states in a report. This is shown, for example, by the fact that he told his counselor about "trivial" things and the misconduct of people in his circle of friends.
Are the authorities acting negligently?
DERAD's financial situation remains precarious. Despite criticism of the lack of funding, which was voiced after the attack in November 2020, the situation does not appear to have improved. Until the publication of this article, the media office of the Vienna Regional Court for Criminal Matters did not respond to krone.at's request for comment.
Whether the authorities are acting negligently here or even underestimating the risks remains questionable with regard to the sustainability of deradicalization work. After all, what is the point of numerous authorities working together if they don't all pull together in the end? This creates a breeding ground for further attacks.
