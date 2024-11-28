Counter-terrorism unit only has a two-room office in Vienna

No cooperation with DSN

From the deradicalization association's point of view, the relationship with the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution could also be better. While officials from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution used to regularly take part in DERAD seminars, there is no longer any such cooperation with the new DSN. The Ministry of the Interior confirms that "DERAD is only represented in the BNED (Federal Network for the Prevention of Extremism and Deradicalization) and is otherwise only involved at the request of the judicial authorities". What works well, however, is the cooperation with the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism in Vienna.