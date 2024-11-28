A Christmas dream
“Krone” & P.MAX fulfill your interior design wish
In times like these, when inflation, the rising cost of living and natural disasters such as flooding are presenting many people with major challenges, the "Krone" and P.MAX, the specialist for custom-made furniture, want to set an example: We help you to make your home a place of well-being - even if it's not easy right now. Tell us about your furnishing wish and, with a little luck, it will soon be fulfilled!
Tailor-made solutions for individual living dreams: P.MAX, the Austrian furniture manufacturer
The year has been challenging for many - the flood situation has presented some with almost impossible tasks. All the better to now have the opportunity to fulfill a long-awaited wish. Whether you have a difficult room situation such as a sloping roof or an unfavorable niche that makes a standard solution impossible - P.MAX stands for made-to-measure furniture that is precisely tailored to your needs.
How does it work?
Tell us why your interior design wish or that of a friend should be fulfilled. Perhaps this year has been particularly challenging for you or you simply want a tailor-made solution to make your home perfect. Submit your wish by 24.12.2024, 9 a.m., and win furniture from P.MAX worth 10,000 euros!
As individual as you are - furniture from P.MAX
With P.MAX, you can make the most of every inch of living space. From the initial idea to professional assembly, you enjoy an all-round service:
- On-site consultation and measurement - for the perfect fit of your furniture.
- 3D planning and virtual reality visualization - so you can experience your dream home in advance.
- Delivery and professional assembly - all from a single source.
Don't wait any longer - take part and let the "Krone" and P.MAX make your dream home come true. Fill in the form now and with a bit of luck your wish will come true!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
