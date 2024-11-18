Christmas with Wanda
Experience “Wanda” in the Wiener Stadthalle
Christmas spirit, great emotions and lots of amore: Wanda invites you to a big Christmas show in the Wiener Stadthalle on December 21, 2024. Enter the competition now and, with a bit of luck, be there live!
Christmas is going to rock! After last year's huge success, "Christmas with Wanda" is returning in 2024 - even bigger, even more emotional and with new songs. On December 21, Wanda will transform the Wiener Stadthalle into a place full of amore, festive cheer and unforgettable moments.
Austro-rock with heart
With songs such as "Bologna", "Columbo" and "1, 2, 3, 4", the cult band has long since played its way into the hearts of Austrians. Their success is unbroken, and the upcoming album "Ende nie", which will be released in June 2024, is sure to fill concert halls again. "Christmas with Wanda" offers the perfect opportunity not only to hear well-known hits, but also to experience new songs live for the first time.
Anyone who experienced the 2023 Christmas show knows that Wanda not only inspire with their music, but are also good for surprises. Spectacular guest appearances, a snow-covered finale and two hours full of energy made the event unforgettable. What does the band have planned this time? That remains a well-kept secret - the only certainty is that it will be legendary again.
Take part and win
The "Krone" is now giving away 10x2 standing room tickets for the concert on December 21 in the Wiener Stadthalle. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 3, 09:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
