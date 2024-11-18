Experience “Wanda” in the Wiener Stadthalle

Austro-rock with heart

With songs such as "Bologna", "Columbo" and "1, 2, 3, 4", the cult band has long since played its way into the hearts of Austrians. Their success is unbroken, and the upcoming album "Ende nie", which will be released in June 2024, is sure to fill concert halls again. "Christmas with Wanda" offers the perfect opportunity not only to hear well-known hits, but also to experience new songs live for the first time.