Climate change and “gold rush” cause prices to rise

Illegal gold mining with devastating consequences

In addition, there is the lure of short-term financial gain through illegal gold mining. "The consequences are devastating. Cocoa fields, but also protected forests, have been and continue to be sacrificed to gold mining, making money in the short term, but rendering the soil and the entire environment unusable for generations to come," says Kirner. "This makes it extremely difficult to inspire the younger generation to work in the cocoa fields so that they can continue to run their parents' farms in the future." Naturally, Kirner appeals to chocolate lovers to make sure they buy fair chocolate.