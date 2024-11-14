ÖFB goalkeeper Schlager: “There’s no envy here”

Which is why Schlager's full focus is now on the World Cup qualifiers starting at the end of March. "I'm fit, I'm enjoying every game. Everyone dreams of playing in the World Cup, that's our big goal." Pentz has been the number one in the national team since his knee injury. "He's done very well so far. Everyone wants to play, but we have a healthy competition. There's no envy here, that's what sets the team apart. We give each other credit. We support each other and get on really well off the pitch," says Schlager.