"Distinguishes the team"
ÖFB goalkeeper Schlager: “There’s no envy here”
Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager will once again be trusted by ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick against Kazakhstan on Thursday. The 28-year-old and Patrick Pentz maintain a healthy competition in the national team. Schlager also spoke to the "Krone" about the EURO, his injury and goals.
"I think it's great! It's a really nice move and not to be taken for granted," said goalkeeper Alexander Schlager. He will stand between Austria's posts in the penultimate Nations League match against Kazakhstan on Thursday and will be given another chance by team boss Ralf Rangnick. The German had already opted for the blonde, who was only a reserve at Salzburg at the time, in the last 4-0 win in Linz. Patrick Pentz will be back in action against Slovenia in Vienna on Sunday. "The team manager and goalkeeping coach Michael Gspurning communicate their plans and ideas very clearly. That's a big advantage for everyone involved."
Schlager had fought for his "one" shirt before the EURO, but a meniscus operation on his left knee put a spanner in the works for the 28-year-old, who was condemned to watch on. "I missed a fantastic opportunity in the summer. Of course, there are days when these thoughts come up again and again. But there's no point in mourning, after all, life has to go on."
Which is why Schlager's full focus is now on the World Cup qualifiers starting at the end of March. "I'm fit, I'm enjoying every game. Everyone dreams of playing in the World Cup, that's our big goal." Pentz has been the number one in the national team since his knee injury. "He's done very well so far. Everyone wants to play, but we have a healthy competition. There's no envy here, that's what sets the team apart. We give each other credit. We support each other and get on really well off the pitch," says Schlager.
Schlager is back in front of Janis Blaswich at runners-up Salzburg, but the team from Mozartstadt have been unusually inconsistent in recent weeks (especially in the league). "We lack ease and confidence. We're stuck in the middle and don't create enough goalscoring chances with a lot of possession. But that's not a problem that can't be fixed."
