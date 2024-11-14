Special prosecutor wants pause in 2nd Trump trial

Election fraud and storming the Capitol

US Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed Smith to investigate two cases against Trump. As in Florida, Smith had also announced in the proceedings in Washington - in which Trump is charged with attempted electoral fraud and his role in the storming of the Capitol - that he would inform the court promptly about the next steps. The judge there has already granted this request. The allegations in Washington are the most serious against Trump in a whole series of proceedings. If convicted, he would theoretically face decades in prison, but this is unlikely to happen now.