LUMAGICA Frohnleiten
The magical park of lights amazes visitors
Under the sparkling motto "Time travel", the LUMAGICA park of lights in Frohnleiten is once again opening its gleaming doors and whisking its visitors away to a world full of magic and wonder. The park, which reinvents itself year after year, awaits its guests this time with a spectacular journey through time - from the Big Bang to a breathtaking vision of the future.
From November 15, the entire park will shine in spectacular light installations that bring each era to life with vibrant colors and impressive sculptures.
Fantastic water and light show
One of the special highlights is a fantastic water and light show that bathes the park in a mystical light. Guests can also take part in interactive stations and experience the history of the earth in a fun way.
The journey begins at the origin of all existence, the Big Bang - each station then leads through the eras of Earth's history, through prehistoric worlds in which larger-than-life light sculptures bring long-extinct creatures to life, right up to the fascinating wonders of the present day.
An unforgettable experience for young and old
If you are looking for an outing for the whole family, you will find it at LUMAGICA Frohnleiten. The park offers a wonderful ambience that enchants with its impressive blend of nature and technology. With each new season, it becomes an unforgettable experience that not only makes children's eyes light up, but also captivates adults. An experience that will live long in the memory.
LUMAGICA Frohnleiten
- Event days: 15.11.2024 - 06.01.2025
- Location: Murhof Golf Club, Adriach-Rabenstein 53, 8130 Frohnleiten, Departure: Badl-Peggau
- Opening hours: Daily from 4.30 pm - 9.30 pm Last admission: 8.30 pm
- Website/ Tickets: www.lumagica.at/frohnleiten
- Contact: lumagica@ivents.at
- How to get there: Highway exit Badl / Peggau
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
