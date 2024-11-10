Marcos Nader speaks
“Long mourning would not be in Daniel’s interest”
A boxer is used to taking heavy blows. But the death of his brother Daniel was certainly the hardest blow for Marcos Nader. He spoke to the "Krone" about his plans for the future, his family and why he won't be fighting Fadi Merza after all.
We knew that the moment would come at some point," says Marcos Nader. Last week, he had to say goodbye forever to his beloved brother and coach Daniel. At the age of just 42, he lost his last battle against the incurable nerve disease MSA (multisystem atrophy).
"But it wouldn't have been in his best interests for us to mourn for a long time now," Marcos and his family try to look ahead. On November 30, the Bounce Fight Night initiated by Daniel Nader will take place for the 15th time. It is named after the martial arts club that he founded at the age of 24 and made into the largest in the country. "Daniel always said: standing still is going backwards. We will now continue everything in his spirit."
However, a plan that Daniel didn't particularly like anyway has now changed. Marcos wanted to get back in the ring in spring 2025 and fight Fadi Merza. "But I can't do that to my family now," explains Nader. "My mother was always against it and I'm going to be a father for the third time in March."
This means that the appearance of multiple Thai boxing world champion Fadi Merza as a classic boxer at Bounce Night at the end of the month will also be his last. "I want to dedicate this fight to Daniel. It's my last appearance, I think it's a worthy cause," said the 46-year-old, who was also shocked by the news of his death.
A black eye for Fadi
It reached him during training. Where he got a black eye while sparring with Ukrainian Gleb Bakshi, who won Olympic bronze in the middleweight division in Tokyo in 2020. Last week, he received tips from five-time world champion Felix Sturm during training at GYM23 in Alt Erlaa: "I want to put them into practice." This is also very much in the spirit of Daniel Nader.
