Opera star Villazón went on rounds with Red Noses

"Dr. Rollo" made the patients at Salzburg Children's Hospital laugh. The clown doctors celebrated their 30th anniversary on Friday with a special visit. The doctors also confirm this: Laughter is the best medicine.
May we come in?" ask clown Josefine and clown "Dr. Rollo" and they are already standing in front of Leon. The boy in the wheelchair looks at them expectantly. Rollo's black clown hat flies to the floor. Josefine picks it up, but it happens again and then again. The corners of Leon's mouth lift. When the two of them move on after a few more jokes, the boy is beaming.
The work of the clowns is very important to us. They are highly qualified actors. And one thing is certain: laughter is the best medicine.
Simon, the next little patient on the neurorehabilitation ward for children at Salzburg State Hospital, is more reserved. But when Rolando Villazón as clown doctor "Rollo" and Stefanie Brandstätter as Josefine start to dance and sing, Simon seems to be happy too. The Red Noses Clowndoctors have been bringing joy and laughter to the provincial hospital and seven other facilities for sick, elderly and disabled people in Salzburg for 30 years. Opera star Villazón is once again on hand for the anniversary visit. As a humor ambassador, he says: "Life can be handled much better with humor, art and love, especially in difficult moments."
It is impossible to imagine life without the highly professional work of the health clowns, says Daniel Weghuber, Director of the Children's Hospital. "The clowns manage to connect with the children in their difficult situation," the doctor is impressed.
"As a child, I was in hospital for weeks at a time. It was terrible back then," remembers Monica Culen, who was born in Vienna. This experience was one of the reasons why she and her fellow campaigners founded the Red Noses in 1994. The clowns are now also active in ten other countries.
