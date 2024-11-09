Opera star Villazón went on rounds with Red Noses

Simon, the next little patient on the neurorehabilitation ward for children at Salzburg State Hospital, is more reserved. But when Rolando Villazón as clown doctor "Rollo" and Stefanie Brandstätter as Josefine start to dance and sing, Simon seems to be happy too. The Red Noses Clowndoctors have been bringing joy and laughter to the provincial hospital and seven other facilities for sick, elderly and disabled people in Salzburg for 30 years. Opera star Villazón is once again on hand for the anniversary visit. As a humor ambassador, he says: "Life can be handled much better with humor, art and love, especially in difficult moments."