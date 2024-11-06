Another family spat over Ronaldo’s Georgina

No help for Ronaldo's sister

Explosive: Georgina doesn't exactly have the best relationship with Ronaldo's half-sister Patricia either. In 2022, the five-time world footballer's relative threatened to spill the beans about the 30-year-old in a TV show. She was struggling with financial problems, Patricia explained at the time, but she couldn't rely on the model's help. "I asked her for help with buying school books for my children. But she didn't help me," Patricia explained. "I wouldn't want to get angry and talk about things we shouldn't talk about. I wouldn't want people to know the truth. And bring something to light that they might be afraid of."