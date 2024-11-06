Sisters in a clinch
Another family spat over Ronaldo’s Georgina
Is there another row in the Rodriguez family? As the English newspaper "Sun" claims to have discovered, Cristiano Ronaldo's lady of the heart Georgina is said to be at loggerheads with her sister. The Spanish-Argentinian model has removed their joint photos from her Instagram channel, and the two are even said to have blocked each other.
The English tabloid does not appear to have uncovered a trigger for the actions, but it is not the first time that the two sisters have clashed.
You can still find photos of them together on Ivana's account:
While Ivana was still regularly seen in the first season of Georgina's Netflix series "Soy Georgina", the 34-year-old barely appeared in the following seasons.
No help for Ronaldo's sister
Explosive: Georgina doesn't exactly have the best relationship with Ronaldo's half-sister Patricia either. In 2022, the five-time world footballer's relative threatened to spill the beans about the 30-year-old in a TV show. She was struggling with financial problems, Patricia explained at the time, but she couldn't rely on the model's help. "I asked her for help with buying school books for my children. But she didn't help me," Patricia explained. "I wouldn't want to get angry and talk about things we shouldn't talk about. I wouldn't want people to know the truth. And bring something to light that they might be afraid of."
