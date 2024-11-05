ÖFB star "on fire":
A “secret Graz derby” in Dortmund
Marcel Sabitzer is a Styrian soccer star in the ranks of Dortmund. It is a special duel for the boy from the GAK youth team. Father Herfried talks about his junior.
Sturm in Dortmund - this match against his compatriots would be hard to beat in terms of explosiveness for the ailing ÖFB team rocket Marcel Sabitzer. After all, the 30-year-old grew up playing for local rivals GAK, where his father Herfried has legendary status.
Requests for interviews with his "Ösi" were blocked by the BVB management in advance, especially as the Champions League finalists of last season are not yet running smoothly due to many injuries (especially away from home). However, Sturm fans should not get their hopes up too high in view of the Sahin team's teething problems, says Herfried Sabitzer, himself a six-time ÖFB international and champion with Salzburg (1993/94): "Even if the situation in Dortmund is not ideal at the moment, we are still talking about last season's Champions League finalists, who still have six or seven men from the final against Real Madrid in their ranks. And Dortmund are a force at home, having won all their games. There will also be 80,000 fans against Sturm and I'm convinced that the Blacks won't stand a chance! Because Dortmund want to finish in the top eight in the Champions League."
Herfried saw the recent 5-2 defeat in Madrid against Real live: "Dortmund led 2-0 and even had the chance to make it 3-2 in the 82nd minute. Losing games like that happens from time to time in soccer. There are phases when things don't go so well and every mistake is punished. But this is still the second biggest club in Germany, against whom Sturm will struggle without leading players like Wüthrich or Stankovic. In Austria, the two can be compensated for, in the Champions League such absences are a horror."
Nevertheless, he believes that the team from Graz can still surprise on the international stage: "It will be very, very difficult against Dortmund, but why shouldn't Sturm score against Girona, for example?"
Marcel is a guy who knows exactly what he wants. But he doesn't trumpet it.
Herfried Sabitzer über seinen Sohn Marcel
Sabitzer Senior is certainly not surprised by his junior's rise to the top. Family pride prevails. "Marcel is a guy who knows exactly what he wants. But he doesn't trumpet it, he does his thing on the pitch. With everything he's achieved, there's not much more to say." A look at the ÖFB leader and EURO record player's most recent career milestones is enough: Leipzig (captain), Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Dortmund.
