A “secret Graz derby” in Dortmund

Requests for interviews with his "Ösi" were blocked by the BVB management in advance, especially as the Champions League finalists of last season are not yet running smoothly due to many injuries (especially away from home). However, Sturm fans should not get their hopes up too high in view of the Sahin team's teething problems, says Herfried Sabitzer, himself a six-time ÖFB international and champion with Salzburg (1993/94): "Even if the situation in Dortmund is not ideal at the moment, we are still talking about last season's Champions League finalists, who still have six or seven men from the final against Real Madrid in their ranks. And Dortmund are a force at home, having won all their games. There will also be 80,000 fans against Sturm and I'm convinced that the Blacks won't stand a chance! Because Dortmund want to finish in the top eight in the Champions League."