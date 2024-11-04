Dangerous trend
AGES warns against fruit gums with fly agaric poison
They look like normal fruit gums, but contain muscimol, a neurotoxin that occurs naturally in fly agarics. The Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) is now issuing an urgent warning about the "Muscimol gummies" that appear in vending machines and can be bought online.
The fly agaric gummies are often sold as non-food goods, e.g. as souvenirs or collector's items, according to the AGES. Although they are sometimes labeled with phrases such as "Not for consumption (suitable)" etc., more and more cases have recently been reported in which adolescents and adults have ended up in hospital and required treatment after consuming such fruit gums.
The gummies contain quantities of muscimol that can trigger symptoms of poisoning. AGES therefore urgently warns against the consumption of such products. The psychotropic substance muscimol leads to mental agitation, drowsiness and mental disorientation.
As the sweets, which are often sold as "magic gums", look like normal fruit gums, they can be very dangerous, especially for young children. They can cause hallucinations such as colorful illusions, euphoria and a feeling of weightlessness.
Poisoning can lead to coma
Poisoning with Muscimol is characterized by gastrointestinal symptoms - such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea - as well as dizziness and increased salivation. Psychosis and circulatory failure have also been described.
If large quantities are consumed, muscle twitching, confusion, abdominal pain and states of agitation occur, which can lead to unconsciousness or even coma.
