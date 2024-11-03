Upper Austria faces an iron austerity course

Less funding, no department will be "spared"

There will certainly be a reduction in the disbursement of subsidies, which both parties have already criticized in the past. No department is likely to be "spared" following the savings order issued by the head of the province to cut ten percent in discretionary and one percent in compulsory expenditure. State Councillor and Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander, who manages more than €1.6 billion in the health sector alone, says: "A dynamic growth path must now be followed by a phase of consolidation for budgetary reasons."