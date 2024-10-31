Meta boss Zuckerberg bets billions on AI

Reality Labs is primarily known for VR goggles that allow users to immerse themselves in digital worlds. Meta is currently trying to open up a broader market for this with the new, cheaper Quest 3S model. Zuckerberg is also betting big on ordinary-looking glasses with a camera and small speakers. They are designed to provide the AI software with helpful context for user queries. Meta is also developing glasses that can superimpose digital objects into the real environment for the wearer.