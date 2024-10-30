What you should know
My tonsils are constantly inflamed
Acute tonsillitis is a common condition that mainly affects schoolchildren, but can occur at any age. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for those affected here and on KroneMED.
A sore throat is a classic cold symptom, but can also occur as part of a pure inflammation of the palatine tonsils (angina tonsillaris). As with the common cold, angina is usually caused by viruses, but sometimes also by bacteria. As a GP, it is my job to advise you on treatment and to look out for possible complications.
Help from your GP
In the GP practice, it is not always possible to clearly differentiate whether bacteria or viruses are behind the symptoms: the throat swab ("streptococcal rapid test") is often negative - if available at all - even if there is a bacterial cause. A blood test makes little sense and is not normally carried out. In practice, your doctor will therefore be guided by your symptoms, which usually give very good indications. In addition, the health hotline 1450 is also available at night and at weekends for health-related questions. The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at provides you with a comprehensive range of information on the Internet.
Viral or bacterial tonsillitis
In addition to a sore throat, a viral infection is also indicated by a runny nose, cough, hoarseness, fever and/or fatigue as well as irritated, reddened eyes
A bacterial infection is indicated by difficulty swallowing, a fever of over 38 degrees, swollen lymph nodes and a whitish-yellow build-up on the tonsils
In around nine out of ten cases, acute tonsillitis is caused by an infection with cold viruses. In these cases, antibiotics are of no benefit, but can have undesirable effects. The focus is therefore on alleviating the symptoms. Tablets with active ingredients such as ibuprofen or paracetamol can reduce pain and lower fever, thereby improving your well-being. In any case, it is important to remember that inflammation of the tonsils and throat heals on its own in the vast majority of cases. After three days, 30-40 percent of those affected are pain-free, even without treatment, and after a week 80-90 percent no longer have any symptoms.
What to do with chronic symptoms?
Your family doctor will send you to an ear, nose and throat specialist if, for example, there are indications of an abscess in the throat area, if the symptoms last longer than six weeks or if you have more than six tonsillitis cases a year. The ENT specialist can examine the nasopharynx in more detail with an endoscopy (endoscopy). This gentle examination is performed under local anesthesia. In the case of frequent episodes of angina tonsillaris or if an abscess is found in the area of the throat, surgical intervention in an ear, nose and throat department may be necessary in addition to treatment with antibiotics. A disruption in fluid intake due to swelling of the mucous membranes may also require hospitalization.
When to see a doctor immediately for a sore throat?
If you have one or more of these symptoms, you should see a doctor immediately
- Difficulty or obstruction in breathing
- If you have a skin rash
- Difficulty swallowing
- Neck stiffness/difficulty opening the mouth
- If you have an immunodeficiency caused by chronic illness or medication
- In case of high fever and poor general condition
Angina tonsillaris in children
In children with a sore throat and high fever, a pediatrician can also be consulted. If, in addition to difficulty swallowing, there is increased salivation, breathing problems or "lumpy" speech, more serious illnesses should be ruled out by a doctor.
