My tonsils are constantly inflamed

What to do with chronic symptoms?

Your family doctor will send you to an ear, nose and throat specialist if, for example, there are indications of an abscess in the throat area, if the symptoms last longer than six weeks or if you have more than six tonsillitis cases a year. The ENT specialist can examine the nasopharynx in more detail with an endoscopy (endoscopy). This gentle examination is performed under local anesthesia. In the case of frequent episodes of angina tonsillaris or if an abscess is found in the area of the throat, surgical intervention in an ear, nose and throat department may be necessary in addition to treatment with antibiotics. A disruption in fluid intake due to swelling of the mucous membranes may also require hospitalization.