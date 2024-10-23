Rapid: Klauß had to google the opponent himself

Noah (market value 7.7 million euros) is missing familiar names despite 17 legionnaires. However, the young capital city club from Yerevan is considered an ambitious project, has been able to attract many of the country's talents and also cooperates with Celta de Vigo from Spain's La Liga. And is now only the country's second club in a European league phase. After FC Alashkert, who lost twice against LASK in 2021 (0:3/h and 0:2/a). Noah had to survive four (!) qualifying rounds for success, which they did thanks to their home strength (including a 3-0 win against Ruzomberok/Slk).