Referee admits mistake
Scandal without consequences: VAR allowed to cheer with Austria
Austria Vienna were denied a crystal-clear penalty at Austria Klagenfurt yesterday. A wrong decision that caused a lot of excitement. Joker Andi Gruber redeemed his team with the golden goal.
Stunned. Anger. Or to put it another way: simply inexplicable! Nobody in the Austria camp could believe their eyes, nobody could or wanted to believe this decision. Understandable, because when Lucas Galvao headed the ball towards goal after a Fitz corner, but Klagenfurt's Jannik Robatsch blocked the Brazilian's attempt with an unnatural hand movement, everyone in the 28 Black Arena was just waiting for the penalty whistle (7th minute)
Gishamer admitted his mistake
Unfortunately, referee Sebastian Gishamer, who admitted the mistake after the final whistle, did not. The referee is said to have seen a natural hand movement, the VAR around Manuel Schüttengruber then intervened, but only confirmed Gishamer's decision. A blatantly wrong decision that even caused incomprehension on the Klagenfurt side. The existing criticism of the VAR will certainly not subside as a result of such incidents, but there will be further heated debate about whether it makes sense.
Not an isolated case
In Altach, the Veilchen were denied a penalty after a clear handball by Bähre; the VAR also intervened there, but again only confirmed referee Hameter's decision.
"The penalty has to be given, but I don't understand that anyway!"
Back to Klagenfurt: Austria looked fresh and took command with 61 percent possession. Fitz (21st) and Fischer (39th, 51st) missed good chances, while Sahin-Radlinger made a strong save from Binder (36th). Before coach Stephan Helm proved a golden touch, Andi Gruber redeemed Austria 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute and also showed his technical skills with the golden goal. After a perfect pass from Fitz, the 29-year-old took the ball ideally and scored directly into the left corner with his right foot (77'). "We're all very relieved, the win is well deserved. The penalty has to be given, but I don't understand it anyway," said Fischer.
The scandalous wrong decision was not decisive for Austria in the end, however, as the visitors celebrated their first away win and the score remained level for the first time. Which is why the VAR was also allowed to celebrate and got off lightly for the time being!
Robatsch said after the game: "I thought there would be a penalty. But nowadays you never know what the outcome will be ..."
