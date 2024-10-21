Scandal without consequences: VAR allowed to cheer with Austria

"The penalty has to be given, but I don't understand that anyway!"

Back to Klagenfurt: Austria looked fresh and took command with 61 percent possession. Fitz (21st) and Fischer (39th, 51st) missed good chances, while Sahin-Radlinger made a strong save from Binder (36th). Before coach Stephan Helm proved a golden touch, Andi Gruber redeemed Austria 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute and also showed his technical skills with the golden goal. After a perfect pass from Fitz, the 29-year-old took the ball ideally and scored directly into the left corner with his right foot (77'). "We're all very relieved, the win is well deserved. The penalty has to be given, but I don't understand it anyway," said Fischer.