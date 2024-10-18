Nazi propaganda shared with son (11)

"The whole thing is an unparalleled trivialization"

"It is particularly reprehensible that he sent 25 such messages to his own underage son," said the public prosecutor. These include, for example, word games with "SS" or messages that can be described as hatred of Jews and trivialize the Holocaust. "He has led an impeccable life so far. He is now aware of why it is forbidden," the defense lawyer announced a confession. The whole thing is an excess of the social media world. The defendant himself distanced himself from Nazi ideology: "I'm sorry, it was stupid."