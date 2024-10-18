Reactivation
Nazi propaganda shared with son (11)
A father sent pictures with slogans via WhatsApp a total of 97 times. They included inhumane messages with Nazi symbols. This was his "black humor", he explained to the court at the trial on Friday. One of the recipients was his own son (11).
The accused - a father of two (42) - has a Croatian passport, but was born and raised here, he also speaks in dialect. And he claims not to have known - at least before the indictment - that it is forbidden to spread Nazi propaganda. The public prosecutor's accusation at Friday's trial in the regional court is that he committed re-activation: "He did it via WhatsApp." He shared 97 pictures and collages - now known as "memes" - with friends between 2021 and 2023.
"The whole thing is an unparalleled trivialization"
"It is particularly reprehensible that he sent 25 such messages to his own underage son," said the public prosecutor. These include, for example, word games with "SS" or messages that can be described as hatred of Jews and trivialize the Holocaust. "He has led an impeccable life so far. He is now aware of why it is forbidden," the defense lawyer announced a confession. The whole thing is an excess of the social media world. The defendant himself distanced himself from Nazi ideology: "I'm sorry, it was stupid."
He explained the "why" question with "black humor". This led to astonishment among the judges: "What's funny about it? The whole thing is an unparalleled trivialization. Why are you sending your child in this direction?" The boy was only eleven and was given pictures with "Endsieg" or Hitler quotes. "And I'm not going to mention the many xenophobic pictures that are not in the indictment," added the chairwoman.
The non-final sentence: two years' probation.
