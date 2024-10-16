Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vienna helps pay for Graz

Bim extension: eleven million euros to be spent this year

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 16:45

For years, there was a struggle for the federal government to help pay for the streetcar expansion in Graz. The contracts are now in the bag and the first eleven million euros (out of a total of 38 million euros) are to flow this year.

0 Kommentare

The double-track extension of streetcar line 5 between the terminus in Puntigam and the central cemetery is reaching its final stage: streetcars will be able to run here again from November 30. It will take another year before the new inner city line via Neutorgasse, Tegetthoffbrücke, Belgiergasse and Vorbeckgasse goes into operation, thus relieving the bottleneck of Herrengasse, where all lines currently run.

These are two multi-million euro projects to which the federal government is making a substantial contribution. Initial talks on this were already held under the then FPÖ Transport Minister Norbert Hofer, and the agreement was reached last year under his Green successor Leonore Gewessler. In December 2023, the National Council gave its sanction for a total of 38 million euros in subsidies. This will cover 50 percent of the total costs for the two projects mentioned above as well as the planned double-track expansion of Line 1 (Hilmteichstraße to Mariagrün).

Money flows in tranches until 2038
Another milestone has now been reached with the conclusion of the financing agreement between the City of Graz and Holding Graz. This means that exactly 11.015 million euros can still be transferred to the provincial capital this year. Further payments will be made until 2028 depending on the progress of construction.

Million euro packages

The planned federal payments at a glance:

  • 2024: 11.015 million euros
  • 2025: 14.911 million euros
  • 2026: 4.525 million euros
  • 2027: 4.316 million euros
  • 2028: 3.398 million euros

Deputy Mayor of Graz Judith Schwentner (The Greens), who is responsible for transport, is delighted: "This is the first time that we have received such comprehensive support from the federal government for the expansion of public transport. It shows that the great efforts Graz is making in this area are being recognized and appreciated." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf