Vienna helps pay for Graz
Bim extension: eleven million euros to be spent this year
For years, there was a struggle for the federal government to help pay for the streetcar expansion in Graz. The contracts are now in the bag and the first eleven million euros (out of a total of 38 million euros) are to flow this year.
The double-track extension of streetcar line 5 between the terminus in Puntigam and the central cemetery is reaching its final stage: streetcars will be able to run here again from November 30. It will take another year before the new inner city line via Neutorgasse, Tegetthoffbrücke, Belgiergasse and Vorbeckgasse goes into operation, thus relieving the bottleneck of Herrengasse, where all lines currently run.
These are two multi-million euro projects to which the federal government is making a substantial contribution. Initial talks on this were already held under the then FPÖ Transport Minister Norbert Hofer, and the agreement was reached last year under his Green successor Leonore Gewessler. In December 2023, the National Council gave its sanction for a total of 38 million euros in subsidies. This will cover 50 percent of the total costs for the two projects mentioned above as well as the planned double-track expansion of Line 1 (Hilmteichstraße to Mariagrün).
Money flows in tranches until 2038
Another milestone has now been reached with the conclusion of the financing agreement between the City of Graz and Holding Graz. This means that exactly 11.015 million euros can still be transferred to the provincial capital this year. Further payments will be made until 2028 depending on the progress of construction.
Million euro packages
The planned federal payments at a glance:
- 2024: 11.015 million euros
- 2025: 14.911 million euros
- 2026: 4.525 million euros
- 2027: 4.316 million euros
- 2028: 3.398 million euros
Deputy Mayor of Graz Judith Schwentner (The Greens), who is responsible for transport, is delighted: "This is the first time that we have received such comprehensive support from the federal government for the expansion of public transport. It shows that the great efforts Graz is making in this area are being recognized and appreciated."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.