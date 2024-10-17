"Stars & Talents"
What Obonya would have advised his young self
"Stars & Talents": The "Krone" behind the scenes of the ORF show with Leona König. She brought a real talent on board. Namely top actor Cornelius Obonya.
For years, Leona König has been presenting the ORF show "Stars & Talents" to up-and-coming young talents who work together with prominent role models and are thus promoted. New on board this year is top actor Cornelius Obonya.
Regardless of losses
Together with König and the young talents Raphael Bleuse on the violin and harpist Olga Belokova, Salzburg's ex-"Jedermann" crammed into the Ehrbar Saal in Vienna. What advice would he have given his younger self? "Just do it, regardless of losses. But above all, to want to make mistakes and not be afraid of them," he told ADABEI during a visit behind the scenes of the filming (to be shown on ORF 2 at the end of November).
For Leona König, this season, which will culminate in the final show, the "Golden Note", is also a matter close to her heart: "Yes, we'll also continue to accompany the children afterwards. Only now are they waiting for appearances in Spain again. There are also plans for something in New York at Carnegie Hall."
Oh yes, and what talent would she like to have: "I admit it openly and honestly, I would love to be able to cook".
