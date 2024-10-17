What Obonya would have advised his young self

Regardless of losses

Together with König and the young talents Raphael Bleuse on the violin and harpist Olga Belokova, Salzburg's ex-"Jedermann" crammed into the Ehrbar Saal in Vienna. What advice would he have given his younger self? "Just do it, regardless of losses. But above all, to want to make mistakes and not be afraid of them," he told ADABEI during a visit behind the scenes of the filming (to be shown on ORF 2 at the end of November).