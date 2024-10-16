Now Hans Krankl is also making the State Opera unsafe!

"The best thing for me is always the Christmas concert!"

Matosic cited a performance in front of UN soldiers on Mount Hermon in the Golan at 2,800 meters as a highlight of his 20 years together with Johann K. "You don't get there every day, not at all today." Schreiber: "You don't get to the Danube Island Festival every day either, where we played on the main stage in front of the EAV in front of what felt like 60,000, 70,000 in 2012." And Krankl: "The best thing for me is always the Christmas concert at the Metropol. The last song is always 'Feliz Navidad', it makes my skin crawl, because then it's Christmas."