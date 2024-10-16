Figure skating
Can Olga Mikutina succeed at Skate America?
Austria's top figure skater Olga Mikutina already has two top-class competitions ahead of her with two Grand Prix appearances!
The athlete, who lives and trains in the USA, will be competing at Skate America in Allen, Texas, this weekend and has been invited to Tokyo for the NHK Trophy on the second weekend in November. The highlight of the competition winter is the World Championships in Boston in March, where the bulk of the Olympic tickets for 2026 will be at stake.
"It's an incredible opportunity!"
In the twelve-strong women's field at Skate America, Mikutina will be up against 17-year-old US vice world champion Isabeau Levito and Belgian European Championship bronze medallist Nina Pinzarrone, among others. The 21-year-old Mikutina will try to succeed against these aces with her new routine to the music of "La terre vue du ciel" by Armand Amar. The artistic aspect is emphasized, the theme of the piece is time and transience. "It's an incredible opportunity to compete with the best skaters in the world," said the 2020 World Championships eighth-placer about her upcoming Grand Prix appearance.
"There are no new techniques!"
She has had her base in Montclair in New Jersey since the summer of last year and benefits from the opportunities and direct comparison with her training colleagues. "There are no new techniques. It's more about gaining stability and training with fatigue," explained the Vorarlberg native from Ukraine. Mikutina is in a relationship with 21-year-old Israeli ice dancer Mikhail Nosovitskiy. "It helps me mentally and it's a great support when we're at competitions together," she said.
What the business administration student is to Austria's women, Maurizio Zandron is to the red-white-red men - namely an Olympic hopeful. The 31-year-old Tyrolean by choice made a successful start to the season last weekend in Scotland by winning the Tayside Trophy.
