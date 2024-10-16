Can Olga Mikutina succeed at Skate America?

"It's an incredible opportunity!"

In the twelve-strong women's field at Skate America, Mikutina will be up against 17-year-old US vice world champion Isabeau Levito and Belgian European Championship bronze medallist Nina Pinzarrone, among others. The 21-year-old Mikutina will try to succeed against these aces with her new routine to the music of "La terre vue du ciel" by Armand Amar. The artistic aspect is emphasized, the theme of the piece is time and transience. "It's an incredible opportunity to compete with the best skaters in the world," said the 2020 World Championships eighth-placer about her upcoming Grand Prix appearance.