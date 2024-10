Supervisory Board extends the contract of CEO Felder

"With the extension of Alfred Felder's contract, we are ensuring that the initiatives we have started for a strategically sustainable and profitable orientation will be supported and that there will be continuity at the top of the company," emphasizes Karin Zumtobel-Chammah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. "I very much appreciate the fact that the Supervisory Board continues to place its trust in me. Together with my colleagues on the Management Board, I will do everything I can to make the company fit for the future," Alfred Felder responds.