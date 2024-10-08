After TV comeback
New show flops: viewers run away from Stefan Raab
After a nine-year break from TV, Stefan Raab returned to the public eye in mid-September with his new weekly streaming show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" on RTL+. However, the initial results are sobering. The broadcaster announced a net reach of 430,000 viewers on Tuesday. This figure was still around 790,000 for the kick-off show.
Since September 18, Raab has been presenting a new show every week on the channel's own streaming service RTL+. The first edition of "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" had a net reach of 790,000 viewers. However, many users lost interest in the second episode.
Net reach drops by 45 percent
AGF Videoforschung publishes an evaluation of the use of streaming formats two weeks after the first broadcast. The net reach measures all viewers who accessed at least one of the two episodes of the Raab show or excerpts of the format between Monday and Sunday.
As the industry portal "Meedia" reported, this figure shows that "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" has already lost audience with the second edition. According to the report, the net reach amounted to 430,000 viewers.
RTL defends the Raab show
RTL program director Inga Leschek, however, defended the new Raab show in a statement: "We were able to establish a weekly show on RTL+ that is still making us very happy three weeks after its launch. Since the strong start to the season, completely new viewers are still coming to RTL+ every day, subscribing to the Raab show and staying tuned in."
"Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" is a mixture of different formats: The first part of the show is reminiscent of Raab's former ProSieben success "TV total" with stand-up comedy and the inclusion of funny clips. In the second part, the format is increasingly influenced by his former show "Schlag den Raab".
Raab to receive 90 million euros for deal with RTL
Raab and RTL are planning further projects: The presenter and the media company have signed a five-year contract with each other. According to information from "Bild", Raab is said to have collected a whopping 90 million euros for the RTL deal.
"Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab", every Wednesday from 8.10 pm on RTL+ (paid streaming channel)
