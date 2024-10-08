Sardinia winemaker supplies Red Bull’s arch-rivals

These are exhausting days for Mattia Muggittu. The Italian is probably working harder than at any other time of the year. The grape harvest is in full swing on his estate in the village of Mamoiada in Sardinia, which has a population of 2,000. And yet he is doing the work with a particularly broad grin on his face - and a SV Austria Salzburg soccer club shirt on his upper body. It is a reference to his very special connection to Salzburg.