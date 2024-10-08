After crazy logo dispute
Sardinia winemaker supplies Red Bull’s arch-rivals
He won the crazy logo dispute against the Austrian drinks giant! Winemaker Mattia Muggittu brought Red Bull to its knees in court. The Sardinian's wine is now also available in Salzburg - in a very special place.
These are exhausting days for Mattia Muggittu. The Italian is probably working harder than at any other time of the year. The grape harvest is in full swing on his estate in the village of Mamoiada in Sardinia, which has a population of 2,000. And yet he is doing the work with a particularly broad grin on his face - and a SV Austria Salzburg soccer club shirt on his upper body. It is a reference to his very special connection to Salzburg.
Red Bull failed badly in the crazy logo dispute
Almost a year ago, drinks giant Red Bull took legal action against the Sardinian winemaker. The energy drink manufacturer argued that the logo on the bottles of its wine was confusingly similar to that of the Red Bulls. Muggittu, on the other hand, found this "ridiculous". "My logo doesn't show bulls, but oxen," he emphasized. After all, oxen have always plowed his vineyards. In the end, an Italian court also saw it that way and rejected Red Bull's objections coldly - the "Krone" reported.
This triumph over the beverage magnate subsequently called the responsible parties at SV Austria Salzburg into action. As is well known, the club is the arch-rival of the Red Bull soccer club. They sent Muggittu some Austria fan merchandise and purchased a few bottles of the "Ochsen-Wein".
Wine can be tasted this weekend
The wine will be served at the upcoming home game on October 12 in the stadium's VIP club. Austria President Claus Salzmann says: "I like the fact that a small winegrower is standing firm and is letting a huge corporation get them down." And with a grin, he adds: "The fact that the company is Red Bull is a really funny thing for Austria."
