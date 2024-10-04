Chats incriminate him
Swift terror suspect called for fights
The main suspect (19) in the foiled terrorist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna is heavily incriminated by chats. He exchanged messages with suspected supporters of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia who were also jihadists.
"Fight for Allah. Go out and terrorize the kuffar (infidels, note). If you don't have weapons, go out with knives. If you don't even have knives, run them over. And if you can't even run them over, then spit in their faces," the 19-year-old is said to have posted there. A kindred spirit in Germany is said to have encouraged the young man in his intentions. "Do you want to do a simultaneous attack? You at your place, me here," he is said to have replied.
The 19-year-old, who lived in Ternitz in Lower Austria, is still in custody until at least November 13. A request for release by his defense lawyer was rejected, said Christina Salzborn, spokeswoman for the regional court.
Psychiatric report not yet ready
A psychiatric report to clarify whether the IS fan is sane or not is still being prepared. It should also include a dangerousness prognosis.
The 19-year-old is suspected of having planned a suicide attack on the second of a total of three Taylor Swift concerts planned in Vienna. He is said to have wanted to kill as many people as possible either with a homemade explosive device or with stabbing weapons. During a house search, the police discovered chemicals, a 30-centimetre-long combat knife and a 46-centimetre-long machete, among other things.
Accomplice in custody
The public prosecutor's office is investigating on charges of terrorist association, criminal organization and offences against the Weapons Act. A possible accomplice (17) is also in custody.
The extent to which the procured chemicals and explosive devices would actually have been suitable for carrying out the plan is still being investigated. The 19-year-old had marked August 9 in a calendar entry on his cell phone and repeatedly googled the Vienna concerts of US singer Taylor Swift. Another calendar entry was saved on August 6 and read "refrigerator".
