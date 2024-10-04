Swift terror suspect called for fights

"Fight for Allah. Go out and terrorize the kuffar (infidels, note). If you don't have weapons, go out with knives. If you don't even have knives, run them over. And if you can't even run them over, then spit in their faces," the 19-year-old is said to have posted there. A kindred spirit in Germany is said to have encouraged the young man in his intentions. "Do you want to do a simultaneous attack? You at your place, me here," he is said to have replied.