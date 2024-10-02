Wave of redundancies at Coca-Cola in Germany

In Cologne, where Coca-Cola operates a production and logistics site and currently employs around 600 people, production is to be discontinued on March 31, 2025. With four plants, the location density in the west is very high, it said. With two production lines, Cologne was also the smallest plant, and there were no opportunities for expansion and growth. The closure is intended to increase capacity utilization at the other sites and make production more efficient. In the other four cities affected by the closures, the beverage manufacturer has purely logistics facilities.