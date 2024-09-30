Dream wedding
Girlfriends reveal secret: Mowinckel says “I do”
She hasn't posted anything on her social channels yet - but her friends have! Ex-ski star Ragnhild Mowinckel and her Mathias have said "I do". The two celebrated their dream wedding in Italy at the weekend.
Tina Weirather gave exclusive insights into the celebrations of the two-time Olympic silver medalist and four-time World Cup winner. "Ragnhild & Mathias. Let the party begin," Weirather wrote in a video that also shows ski racers Nina Haver-Löseth, Joana Hählen and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, who didn't miss out on the party.
The bouquet toss was also a must (third swipe in Weirather's contribution).
Resignation in February: "I can't do it anymore"
Mowinckel announced his retirement from the ski circus in a video message in February. Mowinckel sees herself as having reached a point "where I can no longer give any more". She made her decision at the crash festival in Cortina d'Ampezzo in January, where she celebrated her fourth and so far last World Cup victory in the downhill. "I think eight-year-old Ragnhild would be proud of 31-year-old Ragnhild," she said in the video, in which she laughed and cried: "She had dreams that we achieved together."
In addition to winning silver at the 2018 Olympics in the downhill and giant slalom, Mowinckel, nicknamed "Ragmow", won two bronze medals at the World Championships: 2019 in the combined and 2023 in the giant slalom. She celebrated her four World Cup victories in the downhill, super-G (two) and giant slalom.
Now a new phase of life begins for the likeable Norwegian.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.