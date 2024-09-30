Girlfriends reveal secret: Mowinckel says “I do”

Resignation in February: "I can't do it anymore"

Mowinckel announced his retirement from the ski circus in a video message in February. Mowinckel sees herself as having reached a point "where I can no longer give any more". She made her decision at the crash festival in Cortina d'Ampezzo in January, where she celebrated her fourth and so far last World Cup victory in the downhill. "I think eight-year-old Ragnhild would be proud of 31-year-old Ragnhild," she said in the video, in which she laughed and cried: "She had dreams that we achieved together."