Love for antiques
“I can’t get enough of it”
Paul Kurz has a penchant for very old furniture. The Obertrum native is passionate about breathing new life into antiques. He is occasionally helped in his work by the lacquer shield louse.
The planes in the Obertrum workshop are carefully lined up on a wall shelf. Paul Kurz picks up the one he recently used to restore his largest commissioned work. "It's from the beginning of the last century and works perfectly," he says, impressed.
He himself appreciates old tools for the fine manual work on antique furniture. The major work of the last few weeks was a special desk from the Baroque period, which was once considered a status symbol. The "cylinder tabernacle" from 1770 turned up in a demolished building in the Upper Austria-Salzburg border region. The owner wanted to restore it to its original condition and is now offering the piece for sale. During restoration, the carpenter from Obertrum even uncovered 20 secret drawers containing old letters.
It is difficult to part with some works
Like the owner of the tabernacle, many people have come across Paul Kurz through recommendations. There are only a few people in Austria who still know how to polish old wooden furniture with shellac. This resin is obtained from the excretions of the lacquer scale insect. It is only thanks to the traditional polishing method that the tabernacle shines again in its original splendor after 250 years.
"I just can't get enough of it," says Kurz, his eyes shining. Even if he is standing in front of badly damaged chests of drawers or desks, it always happens very quickly: "Within three seconds, I can see how something will look restored," says Kurz.
Baroque and Biedermeier furniture exudes harmony. They make us feel good - and therefore also fit into our modern living spaces.
Paul Kurz über die Faszination an Antikem
He doesn't want to give away some of the antiques that he has breathed new life into. "But my wife doesn't want so many of them in the house," he says. Nevertheless, he continues to put his heart and soul into his work: "An artist has to enjoy what they do in order to bring out the beauty in things."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.