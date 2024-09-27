Decision day
Hochfilzen hopes to be awarded the 2028 World Championships
In Belgrade, Serbia, the future decisions will be made on Saturday afternoon - for the sport of biathlon: the world association IBU will determine the World Championship venues for 2028 and 2029. Included in the "three-way draw": Hochfilzen. And the town in the Pillerseetal valley has the best chances of hosting the event.
Franz Berger checked into his hotel in the Serbian capital on Wednesday afternoon - with a lot of confidence in his luggage. "I believe that we will be awarded one of the two World Championships."
2028 or 2029.
If the long-time OC boss had one wish, it would definitely be 2028: 70 years after the first ever biathlon title competitions in Saalfelden, 50 years after the first World Championships in Austria's cross-country skiing Mecca Hochfilzen! Eleven years after the last one.
The competitors come from the far north: Oslo (Nor) and Kontiolahti (Fin). Which also speaks in favor of the Pillerseetal: After Otepää 2027 (Estonia), a switch to the south is more than conceivable. In addition, Hochfilzen has always been a highlight for the IBU at all three events. There were never any snow problems in February and the fans stormed the course. Even after seven years, Laura Dahlmeier is still impressed by the atmosphere that pushed the German athlete to five gold medals - and is also promoting it. "That would of course give our biathlon a real boost again," says "host" and former world champion Dominik Landertinger, "especially for the youngsters. They would have a big goal in sight!"
