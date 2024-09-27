Hochfilzen hopes to be awarded the 2028 World Championships

The competitors come from the far north: Oslo (Nor) and Kontiolahti (Fin). Which also speaks in favor of the Pillerseetal: After Otepää 2027 (Estonia), a switch to the south is more than conceivable. In addition, Hochfilzen has always been a highlight for the IBU at all three events. There were never any snow problems in February and the fans stormed the course. Even after seven years, Laura Dahlmeier is still impressed by the atmosphere that pushed the German athlete to five gold medals - and is also promoting it. "That would of course give our biathlon a real boost again," says "host" and former world champion Dominik Landertinger, "especially for the youngsters. They would have a big goal in sight!"