At only 18 years old
Tragedy! Talented cyclist dies after crashing at World Championships
The talented Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer has died after her serious crash at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. After the 18-year-old had been fighting for her life in hospital since Thursday evening, the sad news came on Friday. Even an emergency operation could not save her.
The young Swiss rider Muriel Furrer has died following her serious accident at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. This was confirmed by the organizers on Friday afternoon. The 18-year-old crashed in the junior women's road race on Thursday in a wooded area on the north side of Lake Zurich. She was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter, where doctors diagnosed a severe traumatic brain injury. Furrer has now succumbed to her injuries.
The UCI wrote in a statement: "With the death of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider who had a great future ahead of her." Furrer's family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time. The federation has scheduled a press conference for Friday afternoon at 17:00.
The World Cup will continue
A few hours before the death was announced, the UCI had declared that the World Championships would continue despite the serious crash. This decision was made after consultation and with the agreement of Furrer's family, it was said.
Furrer was regarded as an up-and-coming talent in Swiss cycling. She was active on the road bike, mountain bike and in cyclocross. She won the bronze medal in the team competition at the European Mountain Bike Championships in Romania in May. Furrer lived in the immediate vicinity of the World Championship route.
In June 2023, Swiss rider Gino Mäder died after a crash at the Tour de Suisse. Last July, the Norwegian André Drege crashed to his death on the descent from the Grossglockner during the Tour of Austria.
