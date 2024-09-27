Tragedy! Talented cyclist dies after crashing at World Championships

The young Swiss rider Muriel Furrer has died following her serious accident at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. This was confirmed by the organizers on Friday afternoon. The 18-year-old crashed in the junior women's road race on Thursday in a wooded area on the north side of Lake Zurich. She was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter, where doctors diagnosed a severe traumatic brain injury. Furrer has now succumbed to her injuries.