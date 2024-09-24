“Unbelievable scenes!” Scandal at Sportclub game

Sports club called the police

The police were deployed with around 50 officers and brought the situation under control after a while. The Sportclub players (who were largely unharmed despite being hit, some of them on the head) were able to leave the stadium under police protection. "We are all in shock," says Krapf Günther, who repeatedly pointed out the indisputable behavior of the stewards in an interview with the "Krone": "The security service didn't just fail, they hunted." He continued: "Behavior like that has no place anywhere, and certainly not on a soccer pitch. Now you have to fear for your own health while practising your hobby, that's madness!"