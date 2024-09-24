Police in action
“Unbelievable scenes!” Scandal at Sportclub game
Wild scenes broke out after the final whistle on Tuesday evening at the supplementary match in the Regionalliga Ost between Mauerwerk and Wiener Sportclub (2:3): Dozens of "fans" and stewards (!) of the home team attacked the visiting players, according to Sportclub vice-boss David Krapf Günther, and the police had to deploy almost 50 men.
Just two days after the terrible scenes in the 343rd Vienna derby between Rapid and Austria, Vienna experienced the next serious riots after a soccer match: In the Regionalliga Ost, Wiener Sportclub won 3:2 at Mauerwerk led by coach Ilco Naumoski thanks to two late goals; after the final whistle, the most brutal scenes took place in Simmering!
A number of fans and the Mauerwerk security service stormed onto the pitch, first verbally and later physically attacking the visitors' players. "Those were unbelievable scenes that took place - we were treated like fair game. I've never experienced anything like it," said Sportclub vice-boss David Krapf Günther in shock! "We weren't sure for a long time whether we would get home safely - thank God the police reacted quickly and well."
Sports club called the police
The police were deployed with around 50 officers and brought the situation under control after a while. The Sportclub players (who were largely unharmed despite being hit, some of them on the head) were able to leave the stadium under police protection. "We are all in shock," says Krapf Günther, who repeatedly pointed out the indisputable behavior of the stewards in an interview with the "Krone": "The security service didn't just fail, they hunted." He continued: "Behavior like that has no place anywhere, and certainly not on a soccer pitch. Now you have to fear for your own health while practising your hobby, that's madness!"
Sportclub announced a response on Wednesday, but will definitely file a complaint with the association. The videos of the visiting fans, who did not intervene in the scuffle despite the aggression of the home fans, will be viewed. "We will start a circular call to get as much video material as possible - what happened must not remain without consequences for the people involved."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.