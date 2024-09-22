New poll shows:
These are the up and down contenders in the election campaign finale
One week before the National Council elections, the election campaign is entering its finale. A new poll will be presented tonight at the "Krone" elephant round in cooperation with Puls 4, showing who is ahead in the election campaign finale, who has lost ground and who has gained ground.
The time has come next Sunday. Around 6.3 million Austrians will then be asked to cast their vote. On Sunday evening, the "Krone" elephant round, in which Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ), Werner Kogler (Greens) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS), four of the five leading candidates, will meet in the Puls-24 studio to give all voters a real guide. The exchange of blows was moderated by Klaus Herrmann, Managing Editor-in-Chief of the "Krone", and Manuela Raidl (PULS 24).
New poll shows: FPÖ stable in first place
Key topics are currently being discussed - as well as a recent survey. The Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD) was commissioned by ATV, Puls4, Puls24 and Kronen Zeitung. The results are presented once again in the TV studio and they show: Despite all resistance, the blue party around party leader Herbert Kickl is still stable in first place.
Although the ÖVP has been able to catch up in recent months, the FPÖ's lead in the election campaign final is still two percentage points. The ÖVP led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer will suffer the biggest losses in the National Council elections (in 2019 they achieved 37.46%), but still have a chance of becoming the big winner.
Storm disasters
The recent severe weather disasters interrupted the election campaign and gave the ÖVP the opportunity to present itself as a helper on the ground. The data shows that there is a residual chance of coming first. However, the two parties have not made any headway since the latest "Krone" poll on September 7.
Unlike the SPÖ. According to the latest data, party leader Andreas Babler still has little chance of getting into the chancellor duel. Compared to the previous survey, however, he was still able to gain one percent. As a reminder: in the 2019 National Council elections, the SPÖ under Pamela Rendi-Wagner achieved 21.18% - the worst result ever for the Social Democrats. In the EU elections, the SPÖ under Andreas Schieder then came third in a nationwide election for the first time - Babler now faces a similar fate.
Greens on the rise, Beer Party plummets
On the other hand, the storms have probably played into the hands of the Greens. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and his team were also able to gain one percentage point in comparison, as the topic of environmental protection became an issue late in the election campaign. The biggest loser compared to the latest poll is the Beer Party led by Dominik Wlazny. It lost two percent in just two weeks. The party leader's listless and rather empty TV appearances are likely to have contributed significantly to this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
