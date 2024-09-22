These are the up and down contenders in the election campaign finale

Greens on the rise, Beer Party plummets

On the other hand, the storms have probably played into the hands of the Greens. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and his team were also able to gain one percentage point in comparison, as the topic of environmental protection became an issue late in the election campaign. The biggest loser compared to the latest poll is the Beer Party led by Dominik Wlazny. It lost two percent in just two weeks. The party leader's listless and rather empty TV appearances are likely to have contributed significantly to this.