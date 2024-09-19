St. Pölten take a step towards the Champions League

The Lower Austrians had the first opportunity in front of 627 spectators in the NV Arena after a minute's silence in memory of the flood victims. However, Melanie Brunnthaler missed from a good position (4th). The match lacked playful highlights for a long time, and the best chance of the first half also belonged to coach Liese Brancao's team: However, a direct free-kick from Maria Mikolajova was defused by Mura goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet, and Leonarda Balog's deflected follow-up shot went just wide (36').