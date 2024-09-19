3:0 win against Mura
St. Pölten take a step towards the Champions League
Serial women's soccer champions SKN St. Pölten have taken a big step towards a third Champions League appearance in a row. The Lower Austrians deservedly won the first leg of the 2nd qualifying round at home against the Slovenian serial champions ZNK Mura 3:0 (0:0) on Thursday.
Kamila Dubcova (65'), Melike Pekel (73') and Izabela Krizaj (79') gave St. Pölten an excellent starting position for the second leg next Thursday in Murska Sobota.
"The game was very close until the 60th minute, 3:0 is already very clear. It's a good starting position, but the game gives us the feeling that it's not decided yet," said SKN coach Liese Brancao. The substitute Pekel already had a premonition of scoring a goal. "I dreamed about scoring that goal," said the overjoyed 29-year-old Turkish player.
The Lower Austrians had the first opportunity in front of 627 spectators in the NV Arena after a minute's silence in memory of the flood victims. However, Melanie Brunnthaler missed from a good position (4th). The match lacked playful highlights for a long time, and the best chance of the first half also belonged to coach Liese Brancao's team: However, a direct free-kick from Maria Mikolajova was defused by Mura goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet, and Leonarda Balog's deflected follow-up shot went just wide (36').
After the break, Dubcova headed the hosts into the lead following a cross from Andrea Glibo, and shortly afterwards substitute Pekel flicked the ball into the net past Gavillet, who had rushed out of her goal. St. Pölten controlled proceedings and Krizaj increased the lead to the final score after a beautifully played combination.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
