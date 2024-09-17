“A flood the likes of which no one has ever seen”

Mobile toilets and false reports

In St. Pölten, the Pottenbrunn district was particularly badly affected by a dam burst. The repair of the defective sewage disposal system will continue for days - five toilet container facilities are available. A false report, which even the town hall itself bought into, also caused a stir. It was about the failure of the gas supply and a risk for households if they do not turn off the gas tap themselves. "There is no danger, Pottenbrunn will continue to be supplied with gas," confirmed the town and EVN. The danger situation at Grasberg in the Wasserburg district was more acute. There, the subsoil in the Kellergasse is cracking more and more. It was already threatening to slide away on Tuesday morning.