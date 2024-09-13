Woman dragged into car
Home country was the reason for kidnapping Neo-Linz woman
A 44-year-old man, with the help of his two sons, allegedly dragged his wife (43) into the car with brute force in order to take her to Croatia against her will. The men's motive is now clear: The 44-year-old did not want to return to his old home country without her.
The couple were already separated, but a 44-year-old Croatian man did not want to return to his old home country without his wife. The 43-year-old wanted to stay in Linz.
This was apparently the background to the abduction of the neo-Linz woman. As reported, a witness had filmed how the 43-year-old was apparently taken into a car against her will in the south of Linz. Without weapons, but with brute force. The 44-year-old is also said to have been helped by the couple's two sons (17, 18) to get the mother into the car.
She apparently did not have the courage to put up any further resistance and did not have the opportunity to flee or alert other road users to her situation as she drove south on the Pyhrnautobahn.
Car stopped near Graz
If a witness had not filmed the kidnapping on his cell phone and reported it to the police, the kidnappers would probably have been successful and the woman's absence would not have been noticed until after the weekend at the earliest. The older son had stayed in Linz and would have been able to fend off inquiries. The police arrested him in the apartment, after which the cell phone of a car occupant was located and the car was stopped south of Graz. The 44-year-old and his son (17) did not put up any resistance, the 43-year-old was unharmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.