Home country was the reason for kidnapping Neo-Linz woman

Car stopped near Graz

If a witness had not filmed the kidnapping on his cell phone and reported it to the police, the kidnappers would probably have been successful and the woman's absence would not have been noticed until after the weekend at the earliest. The older son had stayed in Linz and would have been able to fend off inquiries. The police arrested him in the apartment, after which the cell phone of a car occupant was located and the car was stopped south of Graz. The 44-year-old and his son (17) did not put up any resistance, the 43-year-old was unharmed.