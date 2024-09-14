WHOLEHEARTEDLY XUND
Regular exercise strengthens the heart
Exercise is good for the heart. That's no secret. But why do we find it so difficult to exercise regularly? Alexander Urtz, clinical and health psychologist at the Cardiovascular Center Groß Gerungs, explains what the "inner bastard" has to do with it from the perspective of evolutionary research and how it can be overcome during a cardiac rehabilitation stay.
For many people, the "inner bastard" is a big problem, because it doesn't enjoy training. It is said to prefer staying at home in front of the TV rather than putting in the effort on the running track or in the gym. But you have to know that: The "inner bastard" is an innate program. It dates back to the early days of human development. Its simple function: to save energy!
The 'inner bastard'
If we imagine the Stone Age, it was characterized by hunting and gathering, i.e. a lot of movement with often meagre returns. It was therefore important to use the available resources sparingly. The "inner bastard" helped here, with the very simple programming: "Move if it brings something, don't move if there is nothing to get." This means that if there is the prospect of prey, full energy expenditure is justified, but if there is nothing to hunt or collect, the second best option would be to use as little energy as possible, i.e. to move as little as possible.
This also explains why so many people have a problem exercising regularly. The "inner bastard" simply has no understanding for running around, wasting valuable calories and getting nothing in return. Exercising for your health was not necessary in the Stone Age. People had enough exercise back then.
Lack of exercise due to technical developments
Our life situation today is different. Many technical developments have made our lives easier. As a result, we have to exert ourselves less and less. Today, everyday life is so sedentary that we have to exercise in order to stay healthy. The "inner bastard" has not adapted to the new situation, but continues to function as it did a hundred thousand years ago. It sees sport as a waste of energy that needs to be avoided. However, in the case of cardiovascular disease in particular, it is important to get enough exercise in addition to a healthy diet in order to do your heart good in the long term and prevent another event (such as a heart attack).
Rehabilitation as an aid
Unfortunately, the "inner bastard" cannot be reprogrammed, but we can learn techniques to overcome it. This requires a clear structure consisting of a specific goal and good planning. A goal is important so that you know what you are working towards. "Health" would be too general. A concrete goal is better, such as: "I want to climb this mountain or cycle this distance. The more specific, the better. During rehabilitation at the Groß Gerungs Cardiovascular Center, a specific goal is defined at the beginning.
Together with a highly competent team of doctors, psychologists and therapists, the goal is worked on during the stay. A concrete plan is needed to achieve this goal. Based on the four main pillars of medicine, nutrition, mental health and exercise, an individual therapy concept at the Cardiovascular Center Groß Gerungs provides the perfect basis for getting a grip on your "inner bastard".
A variety of sports sessions, the motivation of the therapists and the dynamics of group therapies help you to enjoy exercise again. Even after a three-week stay, the achievement of small partial goals can encourage and drive motivation. With the right "timetable", our patients can look to the future with renewed strength after a cardiac event and no longer give their "inner couch potato" a chance.
The Groß Gerungs Cardiovascular Centre specializes in the prevention and rehabilitation of people with cardiovascular diseases. Situated in the middle of the Waldviertel countryside and in an absolutely peaceful location, the competence center for cardiac health offers a safe and ideal environment for people with cardiovascular diseases to recharge their batteries.
