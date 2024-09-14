Regular exercise strengthens the heart

The Groß Gerungs Cardiovascular Centre specializes in the prevention and rehabilitation of people with cardiovascular diseases. Situated in the middle of the Waldviertel countryside and in an absolutely peaceful location, the competence center for cardiac health offers a safe and ideal environment for people with cardiovascular diseases to recharge their batteries.

Cardiovascular Center Groß Gerungs

Kreuzberg 310

3920 Groß Gerungs

Telephone number: 02812/8681

E-mail: info@herz-kreislauf.at

Homepage: www.herz-kreislauf.at

The company is a contractual partner of the Austrian Social Insurance and a partner company of Beste Gesundheit.