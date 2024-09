Jeep Avenger performs poorly in crash test

The two Renault models tested, Symbioz and Captur, which are largely identical in construction, still achieved four stars, but fell short of expectations, particularly in terms of occupant protection. "The driver's chest area is particularly at risk in the event of an accident," says Hava. In addition, the protection of vulnerable road users in the Renaults also leaves a lot to be desired - the hard frame of the windshield in particular poses a considerable risk of injury to cyclists or pedestrians in the event of a collision.