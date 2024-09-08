Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gall 29th overall

Roglic triumphs for the fourth time at the Vuelta

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 20:34

Primoz Roglic was not to be denied his triumph at the Vuelta a Espana. The Slovenian from Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe was only beaten by Switzerland's Stefan Küng in the 24.6 km time trial of the final 21st stage in Madrid on Sunday and celebrated again after 2019, 2020 and 2021. 

comment0 Kommentare

Primoz Roglic and the Vuelta - a perfect match! The Slovenian clinched overall victory at the Tour of Spain on Sunday. It was the 34-year-old's fourth success in the Grand Tour on the Iberian peninsula. He also equaled the record held by Roberto Heras. "Four victories - that's crazy," grinned "Rogla", who finished second behind Swiss rider Stefan Küng in the final time trial in Madrid. In the overall standings, he extended his lead over the long-time leader Ben O'Connor (Decathlon), finishing 2:36 minutes ahead of the Australian. Third overall was the Spaniard Enric Mas (+3:13).

On Friday, Roglic from the Red Bull team had reclaimed the overall leader's red jersey from O'Connor. With a strong team performance, the cycling star triumphed on the Alto de Moncalvillo and started Sunday's time trial with a lead of almost two minutes over O'Connor. He did not make a similar slip-up to 2020 this time. Back then, he was beaten by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate stage of the Tour de France and lost the Tour in the process. In the absence of Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, he lived up to his status as favorite.

For his Bavarian-Salzburg team, Roglic's next Spanish coup brought a conciliatory end to a more than mixed summer. Red Bull suffered several setbacks at the Tour de France after the energy drink manufacturer entered the race. First Roglic, one of four favorites to win the Tour, suffered defeats against the strong competition around the eventual winner Tadej Pogacar. The captain had to end the Tour after twelve stages due to crashes. The ambitious team finished the Tour of France without a stage win of their own.

All the disappointment of the results in France seemed to evaporate on Sunday evening. Roglic stretched his arms into the Madrid night sky and cheered, but also showed great humility: "You have to make a lot of sacrifices. Not just me, but also my family and the people around me. We all live for it."

The podium of the Vuelta: O'Connor, Roglic and Mas (from left). (Bild: REUTERS)
The podium of the Vuelta: O'Connor, Roglic and Mas (from left).
(Bild: REUTERS)
The jubilation at Team Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe was huge. (Bild: EPA)
The jubilation at Team Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe was huge.
(Bild: EPA)

Gall had a share
For Felix Gall, the Vuelta premiere ended 1:42 hours behind in 29th place. The fact that Austria's athlete of the year, who had a share in the second place of his team-mate O'Connor, finished eleventh on Saturday, unlike in the days before, did not help. On Sunday, he finished 125th in the time trial, 4:28 minutes off the pace.

The two other Austrians who had started the Vuelta did not finish at all. Patrick Konrad (Lidl-Trek) had to abandon the race on August 28 due to a coronavirus infection, while Roglic's teammate Patrick Gamper was only forced to retire before the final stage. Like several of the team's riders, he was brought to his knees by a viral infection.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf