Roglic triumphs for the fourth time at the Vuelta

On Friday, Roglic from the Red Bull team had reclaimed the overall leader's red jersey from O'Connor. With a strong team performance, the cycling star triumphed on the Alto de Moncalvillo and started Sunday's time trial with a lead of almost two minutes over O'Connor. He did not make a similar slip-up to 2020 this time. Back then, he was beaten by his compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate stage of the Tour de France and lost the Tour in the process. In the absence of Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, he lived up to his status as favorite.